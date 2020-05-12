play
Fourteen extinct-in-the-wild deer born at UK zoo

New fawnZSL
The white spots the deer are born with on their back will fade as they get older

Keepers at the UK's largest zoo have welcomed 14 baby deer, known as fawns, to their Père David deer herd.

Zoos like ZSL Whipsnade Zoo, where the animals were born, are closed to visitors at the moment due to the coronavirus lockdown but staff are still caring for the animals living there.

Keeper Gracie said: "It's great to see our herd growing so much this year as they are such an important group - helping to ensure the survival of this species. "

Two fawns and an adult deerZSL
This species of deer is known for its unique antlers, which point up and backwards

This species of deer was hunted to extinction in the wild in the early 1900s but thanks to conservation breeding programmes, some of the deer have been successfully reintroduced to parts of China.

