Coronavirus: How to make your own no-sew DIY facemask for kids

Making your own facemasks? We've got you covered.

The government for has issued some new advice about wearing masks in public.

It now wants people in England to wear face coverings in places where social distancing isn't possible, such as on public transport or when visiting a supermarket. The Scottish government already recommends people wear them when in shops and on public transport.

The public are not being asked to wear medical facemasks, as these are still needed for healthcare workers, instead the government said "homemade cloth face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission in some circumstances".

Homemade masks are not necessarily intended to protect the wearer, the government says, but they could help stop germs or viruses being passed on to others even if the wearer is not showing symptoms.

Most importantly the face covering should be a tight fit, to try to stop germs from getting in and out.

Here are some different ways you can make your own face coverings at home, from things like old scarves, T-shirts and socks!

Make sure you get a parent to help you with any cutting required.

The sock mask

The sock mask is a fun and simple way to use and old sock and turn it into something new (maybe give it a wash first though!) and there is no sewing involved.

Instructions:

Fold the sock in half so that the toe end touches the top, then use your scissors to cut the toe end off. Open up the sock and cut along the fold line opposite to the heel. To make the loops for your ears, fold the sock in half again and make two cuts. Starting from the folded edge and about 2 centimetres from the ends cut up - but don't cut all the way to the edge! Open out the sock completely and trim the square corners into rounded curves. Add your filter layer of choice, such as kitchen roll, then loop the cut out holes around your ears, and cover your nose and mouth with the rest of the sock. The heel should fit nicely over your nose.

The scarf mask

The scarf mask can be made using a small scarf, handkerchief or a rectangle of old t-shirt material, and two hair bobbles - and there is no sewing involved.

Instructions:

Take your square of fabric and fold the top down so that it meets the middle of your material. Fold the bottom up to meet the other piece so you have a rectangle. Do the same again - fold the top down to meet the middle, and the bottom up to meet the other piece. Then take a hair bobble and thread it onto the right side of your rectangle, do the same on the left side with your other bobble. Leave a gap of about 12 centimetres between the two bobbles. Take the leftover material on the right side and pull it through the bobble then tuck it into the pocket you made in the middle. Do the same on the left side. Add your filter material and hook the bobbles over your ears and you're ready to go!

You should always wash your hands before and after putting your face covering on, and wash the mask every time it has been used.

Washing your hands properly - and regularly - is still as important as ever for preventing spread of the virus.

