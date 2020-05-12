Coronavirus: Top candidates for making a Covid-19 vaccine identified by WHO

Getty Images

The World Health Organisation has announced some good news in the mission to find a vaccine for Covid-19.

Hundreds of scientists all over the world are taking part in the WHO's mission to find a vaccine.

WHO has said from these hundreds, there are seven to eight who are "top" candidates.

The Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "We are focusing on the few candidates we have which can bring probably better results and accelerating those candidates with better potential".

Getty Images The Director General has not yet revealed who the top candidates are

Last week leaders from 40 countries, as well as some businesses and banks donated 7.5 billion Euros (around £6.6 billion) to help researchers create and make enough of a vaccine.

However, Tedros has asked world leaders for more money to give to the scientists.

He said the money would be used: "to make sure that this vaccine reaches everyone — (and) there's no one be left behind."

The Director General previously said it could take around 12 to 18 months for a vaccine to be ready but he said a big push is on its way.