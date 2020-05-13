Send us your messages for your teachers

play
Last updated at 05:12
Schools might be closed for lots of you right now - but that doesn't mean you're not thinking about your teachers.

Most of you will be getting work to do at home or they might be keeping in touch with you in other ways.

So, we want to know what you would like to say to your teachers!

Send us your video messages for them - maybe you want to thank them for being awesome, tell them how much you appreciate everything they do, or perhaps you're missing their lessons and can't wait to see them again.

It might be that they make difficult subjects easy to understand, they're a great listener or they are really funny in class!

Whatever you would like to say to them, we want to know.

You can send us your videos using the uploader below - please don't include the name of your school or teacher - just your message for them.

We'll then try and use as many of them as we can.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

A parent can also help you upload your videos here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

Don't forget you can also post your messages in the comments section below too.

