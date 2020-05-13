Send us your messages for your teachers

Getty Images

Schools might be closed for lots of you right now - but that doesn't mean you're not thinking about your teachers.

Most of you will be getting work to do at home or they might be keeping in touch with you in other ways.

So, we want to know what you would like to say to your teachers!

Send us your video messages for them - maybe you want to thank them for being awesome, tell them how much you appreciate everything they do, or perhaps you're missing their lessons and can't wait to see them again.

It might be that they make difficult subjects easy to understand, they're a great listener or they are really funny in class!

Whatever you would like to say to them, we want to know.

You can send us your videos using the uploader below - please don't include the name of your school or teacher - just your message for them.

We'll then try and use as many of them as we can.

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent can also help you upload your videos here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

Don't forget you can also post your messages in the comments section below too.