Instagram brings in new anti-bullying rules

Instagram

Instagram has brought in some new features in an attempt to stop cyber bullies.

Users of the social media site will now be able to delete comments in bulk and block or restrict multiple accounts at the same time.

Previously, users could only delete and block one account at once, making it easier for online trolls to post frequently under pictures.

Now, people can delete up to 25 comments at once and can block multiple accounts at the same time.

Andy Burrows, from child safety charity, NSPCC, told Newsround: "The NSPCC is campaigning for Government to pass laws to make social media sites safer for the children who use them so it's good to see Instagram take these steps to help stop bullying."

Instagram, owned by Facebook, is also letting people have more control over who can tag them or mention them in a post.

People can select whether they want everyone, only people they follow or no one to tag them or mention them in a comment, caption or story.

It's thought these changes will particularly help users who have a big following and get a lot of comments under their pictures.

Getty Images

However, Instagram says that the tools have been brought in to help anyone who is suffering from online bullying.

According to recent data released by Instagram, they have taken action against 1.5 million pieces of online bullying in the past six months.

However, due to the sheer number of people who use the site - thought to be over 1 billion worldwide - Instagram is heavily reliant on users reporting bullying in order for it to take action.

It's other anti-bullying features include a warning to users when they're about to post "potentially offensive" captions for photos or a video.

It also uses special Artificial Intelligence software to filter out any words which it deems to be offensive.