Coronavirus: Five things you need to know about the government's new lockdown rules

The government is aiming to get every child back in school for a month of school before the summer holidays begin, according to new guidance.

The plan is contained in a 50-page document explaining how England will begin easing coronavirus lockdown measures.

Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have their own separate guidance.

Since March, people in the UK have been told to stay at home and only go out if it is absolutely necessary. This is to help stop the virus spreading.

The document from Boris Johnson's government covers important subjects such as when you can go back to school, whether you need to cover your face when outside, staying in touch with family, and sport.

Get ready for at least a month of school

The government has said its ambition is for all primary school children to return to school before the summer holidays for at least a month.

The earliest schools could reopen, according to the government, is 1 June. However, this is still under review, which means it could change.

It also says that secondary school pupils - year 10 and year 12 - who have key exams should prepare for some face to face contact at that point.

Currently, vulnerable children and children whose parents are 'key workers' are allowed to still go to school.

Parents going back to work, well, some of them

The government has told people to work from home if it's possible to do so.

However, workers who cannot work from home are being told to travel to work if their workplace is open.

That includes people who work in food production, construction, manufacturing and scientific research.

They've been advised to try and not use public transport and walk, use a car or cycle to work if at all possible.

You may need to wear face coverings when outside

The government now wants people to wear face coverings in places where social distancing isn't possible, such as on public transport or when visiting a supermarket.

They've stressed that this isn't the same as asking people to wear face masks, as these are still needed for healthcare workers.

The government says "homemade cloth face coverings can help reduce the risk of transmission in some circumstances".

There might be new rules on seeing more of your family soon

People have been putting pictures of rainbows in their windows as a message of support during the lockdown

The government has asked SAGE - a collection of top UK scientists advising the government - to test "whether, when and how it can safely change the regulations" around seeing people from other households.

They're testing whether they can extend people's 'household group' to include one other household. So, for example, if you had cousins or grandparents living nearby, you could spend time with each other.

The government says it's going to examine this idea over the next few weeks before coming up with a date to bring it in.

You can go and do more exercise, but playgrounds are staying closed

Getty Images Public spaces such as some parks have been closed across the UK

From Wednesday 13 May, people will be allowed to exercise outside as many times in a day as they wish.

For example, this would include sports like angling and tennis.

However, you still won't be allowed to use playgrounds, outdoor gyms or ticketed outdoor leisure venues, where there is a higher risk of close contact and touching surfaces.

People are also allowed to travel to outdoor spaces in England and it doesn't matter how far away they are so long as social distancing is maintained. The government in Wales has already said it won't introduce the same change, and asked people in England not to drive into Wales.

For sporting events, the government has said it will allow events to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, meaning that the public won't be allowed in.

However, this won't be until 'stage two' of the plan which is scheduled to start on 1 June. So, you won't be able to watch any Premier League football until at least June.