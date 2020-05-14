play
Watch Newsround

New TV scheme to give kids more of a say on what they watch

Last updated at 05:28
comments
View Comments
Child filming her own tv showGetty Images
Maybe you could get pets involved in your TV show?!

TV bosses in the UK want more kids to have a say on what they watch - and are launching a competition to try and make that happen.

Recent research by Ofcom, which is in charge of what's on TV and radio in the UK, found that only half of children aged between eight and 15 feel that there's enough TV programmes showing people who looked like them.

And it found that more and more young people are turning instead to content such as online influencers who share similar interests and experiences, but often provide less of a safe space for audiences than television channels.

So to try to tackle this when lots of young people are off school and might have spare time, the British Film Institute is launching a challenge, which is open to anyone aged four to 18, called the 'See Yourself On Screen Challenge'.

All you need to do is submit a 30 second video of a mini-TV show you would like to make at home.

A panel of experts will pick out their favourite ones and eventually the winner will get to actually make a two-minute TV programme which will be shown on TV in the UK!

The mini-TV show ideas must tell everyone about what life is like right now for young people in lockdown.

The BFI is working with organisations including the BBC on the project, and said it was aiming to give children "an opportunity to share their ideas and experiences of life amidst the Covid-19 pandemic".

Go to the BFI website to find out more. What would you make your TV show about? Tell us below in the comments.

More like this

two-children-walking-away-down-a-road
play
1:54

Young filmmakers have created their own short film

Evie
play
1:54

How to stay in touch with your friends on video chat apps and stay safe

We asked Golden Globe winner, Chris Butler, for his top animation tips.
play
2:40

Missing Link director Chris Butler's top tips for a job in animation?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

0 comments

Top Stories

Keyframe #5
play
2:00

What's it like going back to school after lockdown?

wilson, morpurgo, rundell

110 children’s authors working together on a special book

comments
sea-turtle.

Why lockdown is great news for sea turtles

comments
4
Newsround Home