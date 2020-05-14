New TV scheme to give kids more of a say on what they watch

Getty Images Maybe you could get pets involved in your TV show?!

TV bosses in the UK want more kids to have a say on what they watch - and are launching a competition to try and make that happen.

Recent research by Ofcom, which is in charge of what's on TV and radio in the UK, found that only half of children aged between eight and 15 feel that there's enough TV programmes showing people who looked like them.

And it found that more and more young people are turning instead to content such as online influencers who share similar interests and experiences, but often provide less of a safe space for audiences than television channels.

So to try to tackle this when lots of young people are off school and might have spare time, the British Film Institute is launching a challenge, which is open to anyone aged four to 18, called the 'See Yourself On Screen Challenge'.

All you need to do is submit a 30 second video of a mini-TV show you would like to make at home.

A panel of experts will pick out their favourite ones and eventually the winner will get to actually make a two-minute TV programme which will be shown on TV in the UK!

The mini-TV show ideas must tell everyone about what life is like right now for young people in lockdown.

The BFI is working with organisations including the BBC on the project, and said it was aiming to give children "an opportunity to share their ideas and experiences of life amidst the Covid-19 pandemic".

