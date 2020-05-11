Coronavirus: Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Getty Images

Shanghai Disneyland has reopened its doors after being shutdown for months.

It's the first Disneyland park to re-open since the worldwide coronavirus pandemic forced all of Disney's public attractions to close.

However, there are lots of restrictions in place to make sure people are protected from any harm.

The number of people allowed in the park has been reduced from 80,000 to just over 26,000.

The park is also staggering when visitors can enter the park, providing time slots to help ensure social distancing in place.

Customers also have to wear masks if they want to come into the park and they having their temperatures checked.

Rides will be limited to one group of visitors per car and pavements have been painted to show visitors where to stand to keep a safe distance.

Disneyland Shanghai was closed on 25 January and was one of the first major attractions around the world to do so because of coronavirus.

Disney has reportedly lost more than £1bn in the time their parks and cinemas have been closed. However, they have also launched some things like the extremely popular Disney+ in Europe in that same time.