Litter: Calls for people to keep parks and beaches clean

The charity Keep Britain Tidy says "we all have to do our bit" as lockdown eases and litter increases in parks, beaches and public spaces.

While rules about where you can go get less strict across the UK, parks and beaches have seen lots of litter as people start to enjoy these places once again.

Towns have had more littering than they'd expect and lots of volunteers have been helping out to keep places clean.

Richard from Keep Britain Tidy says that lockdown has: "...highlighted how much people across Britain value their local parks and green spaces," and now that people can "...spend more time in these precious places, we all need to do our bit to keep them clean and safe for everyone."

Keep Wales Tidy has these top tips for a safe litter-pick: