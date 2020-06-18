Litter: Calls for people to keep parks and beaches clean

The charity Keep Britain Tidy says "we all have to do our bit" as lockdown eases and litter increases in parks, beaches and public spaces.
While rules about where you can go get less strict across the UK, parks and beaches have seen lots of litter as people start to enjoy these places once again.
Towns have had more littering than they'd expect and lots of volunteers have been helping out to keep places clean.
Richard from Keep Britain Tidy says that lockdown has: "...highlighted how much people across Britain value their local parks and green spaces," and now that people can "...spend more time in these precious places, we all need to do our bit to keep them clean and safe for everyone."
Keep Wales Tidy has these top tips for a safe litter-pick:
- Always take an adult with you.
- Wear sturdy gloves, without any holes.
- Don't pick litter up with you gloves though, use a litter-picker instead.
- You can ask your council for one or make one from old barbeque tongs or sticks.
- Take a bag with you to collect the rubbish - you can then leave it by a public bin and tell your local authority or take it home to throw in your household rubbish.
- Never pick any glass, syringes or anything that is sharp - they can be dangerous, dirty and will rip your bag too.
- Once you're finished always wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
- Keep to all the government advice about social distancing and where you can go.
- If you can't go for a litter pick why not join an eco-schools project or encourage your friends and family not to litter.
