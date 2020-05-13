Thousands of Olive Ridely turtles have hatched on an isolated beach in east India.

They're a very special breed of turtle because they only hatch in a few places meaning any disturbance to their environment could cause their population to massively decrease.

Gahirmatha Beach separates the Bhitarkanika mangroves from the Bay of Bengal and is the world's most important nesting beach for Olive Ridley sea turtles.

Experts say the quiet beaches, caused by lockdown and social distancing all over the world have created a perfect environment for sea turtles to thrive.

Olive Ridely turtles get their unusual name from their olive coloured shell and adults usually nest in sand before making their way back out to sea.