Captain Tom gets Freedom of the City of London - here are his top achievements

Getty Images

Captain Tom has just received the Freedom of the City of London!

The honorary title is awarded to people who have achieved success, recognition or celebrity in their chosen field.

Captain Tom will be given the title in a virtual ceremony, which will be streamed onto YouTube.

Speaking about the award Captain Tom said: "I am deeply honoured to be granted the Freedom of the City of London.

"I remain humbled by the love and gratitude that I have received from the British public, and this honour is something that I will truly value for the rest of my life."

Freedom of the city of London

The presentation of a 'Freedom' is one of the oldest surviving traditional ceremonies in the world.

It was first started in 1237 - meaning some of the privileges of the award are a little out of date.

Such as being able to herd your sheep across bridges into London without paying a toll, as well as being able to walk around with a sword out of its sheath!

Other famous people who have earned the title, include Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling, Nelson Mandela and The Queen!

Check out some of Tom's other amazing achievements...

Guinness World Records Captain Tom with his record-breaking certificates

Captain Tom managed to raise a whopping £32.7 million for the NHS before his 100th birthday.

He did this by walking 100 laps around his garden.

As well as this he's broken two world records, and has had a number one single in the UK music charts.

Getty Images What Captain Tom might look like wearing his special WWE belt

He earned a special WWE wrestling title belt from Champion Drew McIntyre, a famous Gold Badge from Blue Peter, and has even had a train named after him!

As part of the celebrations for his 100th birthday he was given a special Royal Mail postmark, and was awarded the title of Honorary Colonel on his birthday.

