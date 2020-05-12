International Nurses Day: What do you think about the work nurses are doing?

Getty Images

It's International Nurses Day on 12 May and we want to know what you think about the important work they do!

And 2020 has been made the Year of the Nurse and Midwife by the World Health Organization (WHO) so what better time to give them a shout-out?

Nurses and midwives make up the largest numbers of the NHS workforce. They've had to train hard, have lots of skills and do lots of different things as part of their jobs from looking after people in hospitals and at home through to making sure you get your vaccinations.

We've heard lots about them during lockdown and the work they're doing caring for people while lots of us are staying at home.

Do you know any nurses? Or have you met them while you've been in hospital? Tell us what's great about them and what they do in the comments below.