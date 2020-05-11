play
Teddy bear adventures to brighten up lockdown walks

A teddy bear in New Zealand is being dressed up and doing different activities every day to bring a smile to people during their lockdown walks.
This teddy's been bringing a big smile to people during their lockdown walks in New Zealand by dressing up and doing something different every day, like fishing
Chester the teddy bear fishing with his horseKen Wilson
Owners, Ken and Shirley Wilson, dress teddy bear Chester up and think of something fun for him to do, like trying to fix the family motorbike
Chester the teddy bear trying to fix the family motorbikeKen Wilson
It all began when neighbours started putting teddies in their windows for kids to spot during their lockdown walks. But Ken and Shirley went all out and got their teddy bear doing all sorts of things for more than a month
Chester the teddy bear cookingKen Wilson
Each day they make a plan about what they'll do the next day and then Chester is out from about 6am until the evening, to surprise the locals
Chester the teddy bear having a picnicKen Wilson
And sometimes Chester even follows what's in the news, like when New Zealand was waiting to hear what their prime minister, Jacinda Adern, will decide about lockdown in the country
Chester the teddy bear supporting New Zealand's prime ministerKen Wilson
Chester's become very popular and each day people walk by to see what the lovable bear is up to
Chester the teddy bear celebrating Mothers' DayKen Wilson

