Coronavirus: How film and TV productions are being affected right now

Getty Images

Things might be a bit different over the next year for film and TV.

Many production companies have had to stop or change the way they make TV shows and movies to help stop coronavirus spreading amongst cast and crew.

But what does this mean for you?

Well, it might mean that many of your favourite shows aren't on as often, movies could be delayed, and old TV episodes could be re-run instead.

Have a look below to see which productions have been affected, from your favourite soaps and series, to big blockbuster films.

No crowds, no cakes

Love Productions

Talent shows and competitions have been affected heavily by coronavirus.

Channel 4 have announced that the new series of The Great British Bake Off will not begin filming until it is safe to do so. The series usually airs in August - but this will likely be delayed.

Comedian Matt Lucas is replacing ex-host Sandi Toksvig this time around after she announced she was leaving the baking show.

Talent competitions such as Britain's Got Talent and The Voice UK will delay filming their finals until later in the year, as they all involve a live studio audience.

As well as this, Little Mix's new show, Little Mix: The Search has been "postponed until further notice".

The show features Little Mix's search for a new pop band, to support the girls on their summer tour.

Hold the soap

You might have noticed that your favourite soaps are on a bit less than normal.

EastEnders is now on twice weekly instead of the usual four episodes, and Coronation Street and Emmerdale are now on three times a week.

All UK soaps have now stopped filming and producers are hoping that there will be enough episodes left to last until the summer.

Filming of Coronation Street will not start up "until we are convinced it is safe" according to the soap's boss, Iain MacLeod.

Disney delays

Getty Images Halle Bailey will be playing Ariel in the Little Mermaid remake, and Jonah Hauer-King will be playing Prince Eric

Disney is halting all production on its new live-action films.

This includes The Little Mermaid remake, Home Alone, and Peter Pan and Wendy.

"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time. We will continue to assess the situation and restart as soon as feasible," said a Disney spokesperson.

As well as this filming on Marvel productions like Loki, Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and WandaVision have also been postponed.

Shows around the world

HASEGAWA MACHIKO ART MUSEUM/VIA KYODO The Sazae-san show is quite popular in Japan

Both Hollywood and Bollywood, two of the world's biggest producers of films, have shut down to protect the people working in the film industry in America and India.

Over in Japan, the world's longest-running cartoon TV series "Sazae-san" will now be showing re-runs instead of new episodes.

The show was aired every Sunday since 1969, its even beating The Simpsons for longest time on air.

Meanwhile, filming on the Lord of the Rings prequel TV series, and Avatar 2 will start up again in New Zealand, but only after the country has started to come out of lockdown.