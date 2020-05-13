Meet Callie. She is 11 years old from Kirkby, near Liverpool.

Two months ago, Callie's Mum decided to move out of the family home and into a nearby hotel.

That's because she works on an intensive care ward in an NHS hospital, treating patients with coronavirus.

Callie's Nan, who she lives with, has a lung condition so is in danger of becoming very ill if she comes into contact with the virus.

Hayley video-called Callie and her mum Becky to see what life has been like since they have been living apart, and to give her a little surprise.