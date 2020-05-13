Liverpool goalie sends birthday wishes to Callie
Meet Callie. She is 11 years old from Kirkby, near Liverpool.
Two months ago, Callie's Mum decided to move out of the family home and into a nearby hotel.
That's because she works on an intensive care ward in an NHS hospital, treating patients with coronavirus.
Callie's Nan, who she lives with, has a lung condition so is in danger of becoming very ill if she comes into contact with the virus.
Hayley video-called Callie and her mum Becky to see what life has been like since they have been living apart, and to give her a little surprise.