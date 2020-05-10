Are you after some lockdown activity inspiration?

Artist Rob Arnold has been taking part in beach cleans in his local community, but instead of throwing the litter away again, he has been sifting through it and making some amazing works of art!

He has been sifting through plastic from 40 sacks of litter from his local beach.

Two vans loads were collected from Tregantle beach in Cornwall before the lockdown came into effect.

He has removed items including 50 million plastic beads, 200 car tyre dust caps and 300 Lego flippers!

Rob is using the material he's sifted to make artwork to raise awareness of environmental issues.