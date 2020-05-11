UK Lockdown: Fancy writing your own TV show?

Getty Images Maybe you could get pets involved in your TV show?!

Are you bored of watching the same old things on TV?

Well, here is your chance to make your own TV show and actually see it come to life!

The British Film Institute is launching a challenge which is open to anyone aged four to 18, called the 'See Yourself On Screen Challenge'.

All you need to do is submit a 30 second video of a mini TV show you would like to make at home.

A panel of experts will pick out their favourite ones and eventually the winner will get to actually make a two-minute TV programme which will be shown on TV in the UK!

The mini-TV show ideas must tell everyone about what life is like right now for young people in lockdown.

The BFI is working with organisations including the BBC on the project, and said it was aiming to give children "an opportunity to share their ideas and experiences of life amidst the Covid-19 pandemic".

