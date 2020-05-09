play
Watch Newsround

VE Day: How did you mark the 75th anniversary?

Last updated at 10:54
Street party on VE dayGetty Images
People held socially-distant street parties all over the UK

Millions of people all over the UK marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday.

VE Day - or 'Victory in Europe Day' - marks the day towards the end of World War Two (WW2) when fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe came to an end.

Find out more about VE Day here.

Led by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the UK held a two-minute silence to remember the people who died during the war.

The Red Arrows staged a flypast over Buckingham Palace - while RAF Typhoon jets flew over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The Queen made a historic speech, 75 years after her father - King George V - did so.

She praised Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that empty streets have been filled with "love".

Thanking the wartime generation, the Queen, who is 94, said: "They risked all so our families and neighbourhoods could be safe."

"We should and will remember them."

Elsewhere, many people got involved in socially distant street parties, and many of you sent us your photos of your celebrations!

VE DAY CELEBRATIONS
Six-year-old Amelia made a poster and stuck it to the window - she made also a medal for brave soldiers. Looks great Amelia!
SPITFIRE
Charlie & Henry made this amazing Spitfire and put it on their front lawn so the neighbours could see it! Looks like they worked very hard on this - great work!
Dog on VE Day
Alexia's miniature schnauzer puppy Ludo wanted to get involved with the celebrations!
Making poppies
Four-year-old Charlie painted poppies to go on his VE Day poster and to decorate his house...
VE Day poppies
And here they are! We salute you Charlie!
VE Day celebrations
Taylor's socially distanced VE Day celebrations included her family and neighbours sitting outside their own front doors to celebrate. That's what it's all about - community spirit!

More like this

crowds-celebrating-VE-day.

VE Day: What is it, when is it and why do we remember?

Jewish people at a concentration camp

What is Holocaust Memorial Day?

Quiz of the week

Quiz of the Week! How well have you been following this week's news?

Cupcake-with-British-flag.

VE Day 2020: What are you doing to celebrate?

Top Stories

Lots of world bank notes

QUIZ: What's the newest currency in the world?

comments
10
tiktok

People doing good things on TikTok

girl-hiding-behind-book.

UPLOAD: Tell us what you're reading right now

comments
64
Newsround Home