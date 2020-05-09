VE Day: How did you mark the 75th anniversary?

Getty Images People held socially-distant street parties all over the UK

Millions of people all over the UK marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday.

VE Day - or 'Victory in Europe Day' - marks the day towards the end of World War Two (WW2) when fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe came to an end.

Find out more about VE Day here.

Led by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, the UK held a two-minute silence to remember the people who died during the war.

The Red Arrows staged a flypast over Buckingham Palace - while RAF Typhoon jets flew over Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The Queen made a historic speech, 75 years after her father - King George V - did so.

She praised Britain's response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying that empty streets have been filled with "love".

Thanking the wartime generation, the Queen, who is 94, said: "They risked all so our families and neighbourhoods could be safe."

"We should and will remember them."

Elsewhere, many people got involved in socially distant street parties, and many of you sent us your photos of your celebrations!

Six-year-old Amelia made a poster and stuck it to the window - she made also a medal for brave soldiers. Looks great Amelia!

Charlie & Henry made this amazing Spitfire and put it on their front lawn so the neighbours could see it! Looks like they worked very hard on this - great work!

Alexia's miniature schnauzer puppy Ludo wanted to get involved with the celebrations!

Four-year-old Charlie painted poppies to go on his VE Day poster and to decorate his house...

And here they are! We salute you Charlie!