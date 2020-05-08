Getty Images Georgia Groome and Rupert Grint have just had their first child

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint is a new dad!

The actor, who's probably best known for playing Harry's bestie Ron Weasley in the world famous films, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome, who is also an actress, have welcomed their first child.

The couple's daughter was born on the 6 May, although her parents haven't revealed her name just yet.

A representative for the couple said: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

Rupert and Georgia, who've been together since 2011, first announced the pregnancy just last month.

Now the big question is - what Hogwarts house will the new baby belong to?