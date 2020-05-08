play
Coronavirus: We want your book recommendations!

Last updated at 07:35
boy-reading,Getty Images

With most of us spending a lot more time indoors at the moment, it's a good chance to read more.

Maybe you're re-reading a favourite story, or perhaps you've just finished one you've been eyeing up for a while!

We want to know and we're sure lots of other children will also be interested in your recommendations.

So, send us a short video of you with your book, tell us what it's called, and give us a sentence or two explaining why you like it.

It might be that you loved the ending (but don't give away any spoilers!) or perhaps you were a big fan of the main character. Maybe you really liked the illustrations?

You can upload your videos using these links, and don't forget you can also post your suggestions in the comments section below too.

A parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

