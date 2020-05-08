VE Day 2020: What are you doing to celebrate?

Getty Images

May 8 is 75 years since VE Day which marked the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.

Big gatherings and celebrations have been cancelled this year because of coronavirus but people are still doing things to mark the historic occasion.

There will be special music, announcements and songs from people's homes instead of big public events.

There will also be a 'toast' to WW2 heroes, which means people having a drink and remembering those who fought in the war.

We want to know if you are celebrating, and if, so how. Tell us in the comments below or follow the link to send your photos and videos.

Are you ready to send your stuff? Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

A parent or guardian can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

Tell us what you are doing for VE Day

Getty Images Some people will be making cakes for their VE Day afternoon tea celebrations

Are you getting crafty and making bunting or decorations?

Perhaps you're planning on doing some baking and making an afternoon tea?