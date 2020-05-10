Football across the country has been on hold because of the coronavirus, but it's not just the top Premier League players who have been effected.

Jemima is 14 and plays for Manchester City's academy - this means she's pretty good and is dreaming of becoming a professional player one day!

But since people have been in lockdown, she's had to stay fit and sharp at home.

She also keeps in touch with her coaches and teammates at Manchester City with video calls.

Watch this to find out how you could improve your footy skills at home too!