Masked Singer costume maker now making NHS face shields

ITV/Getty From this to something more like this!

Imagine going from making something like a headpiece for Queen Bee or Octopus, to making personal protective equipment (PPE) for NHS workers?

It's certainly a bit of a gear change - but that's exactly what Tim Simpson, the costume designer behind The Masked Singer has been doing.

In March, when the UK went into lockdown Tim took his 3D printers home and began making protective gear.

So far, the organisation he's working for, 3DCrowdUK , has provided 100,000 face shields to doctors and nurses.

PA Media Tim makes the face shields at his home in Brighton

But they've still got lots more to make, and Tim says there have been orders for around 600,000 in total.

He said: "We have frontline workers who are just unbelievably grateful."

It has been amazing. I have never been involved in anything like this."

PA Media Tim's production company is called Plunge Creations and designed all the masks for the ITV show, which was won by former Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts

When he was much younger, Tim was taken to hospital with pneumonia and nearly died, so he says he knows how serious the situation can be.

ITV Pictures We wonder what new characters will appear in Season 2

Meanwhile, ITV says it hopes that Season 2 of The Masked Singer will be able to still go ahead as planned, despite other shows being postponed or cancelled.

As the show is pre-recorded ITV's director of television Kevin Lygo said it's "more manageable for us and the production staff to do in an enclosed, guarded space".

Casting has already begun to find the right celebrities for the next series.

Masked Singer host Joel Dommett even recently staged a special lockdown edition of the show on his ITV2 series, where he joined judges Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall to try and guess three new mystery singers.