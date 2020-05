Max and Keira's law starts 20 May, It's a new law that aims to get more adults onto the organ donation register.

It all started when Max's life was saved more than three years ago after he had an organ donation from Keira, who sadly died when she was nine. Her donated organs saved four people in total.

Max has been telling us how he feels about the law coming into effect and what he's been doing since he got his new heart.

Find out more about their story and the new law here.