play
Watch Newsround

The Newsround lockdown playlist

Last updated at 07:10
comments
View Comments
the newsround lockdown playlist.

Ever wondered what some of your favourite stars are listening to during lockdown?

Well, with the help of KSI, Anne Marie, Sigrid, Roman Kemp and many more, Newsround has put together a special playlist to help you cope through these strange times.

Each celebrity has suggested five songs so you can go away and add the tunes to your own playlist (search for radio edits).

Check out all of the choices below and why not tell us your favourites in the comments section.

KSI
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
KSI's lockdown playlist

Here are Youtuber KSI's tracks:

  • Drake - Since Way Back
  • Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
  • Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You
  • Breaking Benjamin - Red Cold River
  • KSI - Houdini
Roman Kemp
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Roman Kemp's lockdown playlist

Here are radio presenter Roman Kemp's tracks:

  • Benee - Supalonely
  • The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
  • Dua Lipa - Break My Heart
  • Drake - Toosie Slide
  • Little Mix - Break Up Song
Anne Marie
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Anne Marie's lockdown playlist

Here are popstar Anne Marie's choices:

  • Harry Styles - Adore You
  • Drake - Toosie Slide
  • Anne Marie - Birthday
  • Doja Cat - Say So
  • Little Mix - Break Up Song
Sigrid
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Sigrid's lockdown playlist

Here are popstar Sigrid's choices:

  • Venke Knutson - Holiday
  • Still Woozy - Window
  • SKAAR - Quiet
  • Rosalia - Dolerme
  • Sebastian Teller - La Ritournelle
Steph Houghton
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Steph Houghton's lockdown playlist

Here are England women's captain Steph Houghton's tracks:

  • Martin Solveig - Juliet & Romeo
  • The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
  • Niall Horan - Black & White
Tom Daley
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Tom Daley's lockdown playlist

Here are Olympian Tom Daley's choices:

  • Robbie Doherty & Knees - Pour The Milk
  • Sigala & Ella Henderson - We Got Love
  • Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
  • Lizzo - Juice
  • S Club 7 - Reach
Caroline Weir
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Caroline Weir's lockdown playlist

Here are Scotland international footballer Caroline Weir's tracks:

  • Gerry Cinnamon - Canter
  • Kygo & Whitney Houston - Higher Love
  • Little Mix - Woman Like Me
  • Westlife - World Of Our Own
  • Texas - Inner Smile
Jamie Chadwick
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Jamie Chadwick's lockdown playlist

Here are racing driver Jamie Chadwick's choices:

  • Lizzo - Good As Hell
  • Kygo - Freedom
  • Benee - Supalonely
  • Honne & Izzy Bizu - Some That Loves You
  • Alt J - Left Hand Free

More like this

biggest-dance-crazes-of-all-time.

TikTok: The biggest dance crazes of all time

Millie Bright

Millie Bright: England star on what's got her through lockdown

the McFarlands.
play
2:24

Blinding Lights: Meet the most popular dancing family in the world

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Boris Johnson giving a thumbs up sign

Schools could start to go back in June, PM says

comments
boy-sleeping

Coronavirus having huge impact on children's sleep

comments
Jemima-footballer
play
2:03

How to improve your football skills at home

Newsround Home