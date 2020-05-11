the newsround lockdown playlist.

Ever wondered what some of your favourite stars are listening to during lockdown?

Well, with the help of KSI, Anne Marie, Sigrid, Roman Kemp and many more, Newsround has put together a special playlist to help you cope through these strange times.

Each celebrity has suggested five songs so you can go away and add the tunes to your own playlist (search for radio edits).

Check out all of the choices below and why not tell us your favourites in the comments section.

KSI

Here are Youtuber KSI's tracks:

Drake - Since Way Back

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You

Breaking Benjamin - Red Cold River

KSI - Houdini

Roman Kemp

Here are radio presenter Roman Kemp's tracks:

Benee - Supalonely

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Dua Lipa - Break My Heart

Drake - Toosie Slide

Little Mix - Break Up Song

Anne Marie

Here are popstar Anne Marie's choices:

Harry Styles - Adore You

Drake - Toosie Slide

Anne Marie - Birthday

Doja Cat - Say So

Little Mix - Break Up Song

Sigrid

Here are popstar Sigrid's choices:

Venke Knutson - Holiday

Still Woozy - Window

SKAAR - Quiet

Rosalia - Dolerme

Sebastian Teller - La Ritournelle

Steph Houghton

Here are England women's captain Steph Houghton's tracks:

Martin Solveig - Juliet & Romeo

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Niall Horan - Black & White

Tom Daley

Here are Olympian Tom Daley's choices:

Robbie Doherty & Knees - Pour The Milk

Sigala & Ella Henderson - We Got Love

Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now

Lizzo - Juice

S Club 7 - Reach

Caroline Weir

Here are Scotland international footballer Caroline Weir's tracks:

Gerry Cinnamon - Canter

Kygo & Whitney Houston - Higher Love

Little Mix - Woman Like Me

Westlife - World Of Our Own

Texas - Inner Smile

Jamie Chadwick

Here are racing driver Jamie Chadwick's choices:

Lizzo - Good As Hell

Kygo - Freedom

Benee - Supalonely

Honne & Izzy Bizu - Some That Loves You