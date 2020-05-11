the newsround lockdown playlist.

Ever wondered what some of your favourite stars are listening to during lockdown?
Well, with the help of KSI, Anne Marie, Sigrid, Roman Kemp and many more, Newsround has put together a special playlist to help you cope through these strange times.
Each celebrity has suggested five songs so you can go away and add the tunes to your own playlist (search for radio edits).
Check out all of the choices below and why not tell us your favourites in the comments section.
Here are Youtuber KSI's tracks:
- Drake - Since Way Back
- Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
- Frank Ocean - Thinkin Bout You
- Breaking Benjamin - Red Cold River
- KSI - Houdini
Here are radio presenter Roman Kemp's tracks:
- Benee - Supalonely
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- Dua Lipa - Break My Heart
- Drake - Toosie Slide
- Little Mix - Break Up Song
Here are popstar Anne Marie's choices:
- Harry Styles - Adore You
- Drake - Toosie Slide
- Anne Marie - Birthday
- Doja Cat - Say So
- Little Mix - Break Up Song
Here are popstar Sigrid's choices:
- Venke Knutson - Holiday
- Still Woozy - Window
- SKAAR - Quiet
- Rosalia - Dolerme
- Sebastian Teller - La Ritournelle
Here are England women's captain Steph Houghton's tracks:
- Martin Solveig - Juliet & Romeo
- The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
- Niall Horan - Black & White
Here are Olympian Tom Daley's choices:
- Robbie Doherty & Knees - Pour The Milk
- Sigala & Ella Henderson - We Got Love
- Dua Lipa - Don't Start Now
- Lizzo - Juice
- S Club 7 - Reach
Here are Scotland international footballer Caroline Weir's tracks:
- Gerry Cinnamon - Canter
- Kygo & Whitney Houston - Higher Love
- Little Mix - Woman Like Me
- Westlife - World Of Our Own
- Texas - Inner Smile
Here are racing driver Jamie Chadwick's choices:
- Lizzo - Good As Hell
- Kygo - Freedom
- Benee - Supalonely
- Honne & Izzy Bizu - Some That Loves You
- Alt J - Left Hand Free
Your Comments
Join the conversation