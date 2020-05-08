Check out this poem for key workers!

Lots of people have been doing their bit to support key workers at this time.

There's been fundraising, rainbow paintings and drawings and weekly clapping for our carers.

However, the creativity doesn't stop there! Over 80 children have joined forces with children's poet Laura Mucha to create a special thank you poem called 'Dear Key Workers'.

It honours the many people across the world who've been working hard to keep others safe. Check it out!

Credit: Laura Mucha