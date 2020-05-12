The Great Exhibition at Home challenge asks young people to explore how engineers can help protect the planet.

It wants children to be inspired by the original Great Exhibition of 1851, a special event that happened during Victorian times to show off the latest innovations and inventions.

Students throughout the UK are invited to take part in a seven-week project, ending in a video challenge: to create their own Great Exhibition in their home.

Children at both primary or secondary school can take part, and you can either work alone or with friends.