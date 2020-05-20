Michigan dams burst forcing 10,000 to evacuate city of Midland

Reuters The Sanford Dam burst on Tuesday after days of heavy rain

Thousands of families have been evacuated to safety after two dams burst in the US state of Michigan.

The Edenville and Sanford dams both collapsed near to the city of Midland after several days of heavy rain.

A state of emergency has been declared, but nobody has been hurt, many people are now leaving their homes and going to higher ground for safety.

State Governor Gretchen Whitmer warned that rising waters of the Tittabawassee River could see large areas of the city affected: "In the next 12 to 15 hours, downtown Midland could be under approximately nine feet of water" she said.

RYAN KALETO VIA REUTERS The Edenville Dam also burst, flooding nearby areas

Around 10,000 people have been evacuated from 3,500 homes so far, with emergency services setting up shelters while also dealing with the spread of coronavirus.

People going to shelters are being asked to wear face-masks and are screened and tested for the disease on arrival. Emergency services helping those evacuated have been given personal protective equipment (PPE) to help stop the spread of the virus.

"To go through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable. But we are here, and to the best of our ability we are going to navigate this together." The State Governor said.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Michigan on Thursday, to tour a car factory making ventilators to help people who have coronavirus.