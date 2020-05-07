UK lockdown: Why Boris Johnson's meeting today is so important

Getty Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with his senior members of government, or cabinet, to review UK lockdown rules, after suggesting that some rules could be relaxed from Monday.

The country has been in lockdown for more than six weeks, with the rules first put in place on 23 March.

The prime minister will speak to the UK on Sunday to outline plans for the next stage of the lockdown.

It is understood the "stay at home" message could be scrapped, because ministers are keen to restart the economy.

What is happening today?

The government's meeting today is because, by law, they must review the coronavirus restrictions every three weeks - Thursday marks the latest deadline.

But it's unlikely there will be any big announcements today about what will happen. The prime minister will save that for his statement at the weekend.

Mr Johnson said the government had to be sure any changes to the restrictions were backed by data - or evidence - and "that data is coming in continuously over the next few days".

Though the lockdown is expected to stay in place, Mr Johnson has suggested some measures could start being eased on Monday.

The government have said that "it is not going to be a case of flicking a switch" to lift all measures at once, and instead "people will have to prepare for a different type of normal".

What could new lockdown rules look like?

The main change seems to be allowing people to spend more time outside.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said the government's "stay at home" message is "on the way out".

Parks and outside spaces, like this one in Sheffield, could reopen again

BBC's Newsnight's political editor Nicholas Watt, has suggested there might be "a big focus on the outside" - for example allowing more exercise outside or more work on construction sites.

He also thinks Mr Johnson might suggest that face coverings - not medical face masks - could be used by the public in some circumstances.

Supermarkets and pharmacies are some of the only shops allowed to stay open during lockdown

The Scottish government, meanwhile, has set out options that would allow people to leave home more often, while staying within their local area.

But when it comes to things like shopping and going back to school, it's hard to know what the government might say.

Shopping

High Street fashion shops and others closed during lockdown are waiting to hear how they might reopen.

Shopping streets have been largely empty during lockdown

Some shops might not reopen at all due to financial problems caused by the lockdown.

Changing rooms could be closed and customers encouraged to shop alone, according to The British Retail Consortium, who look after UK retailers.

School

It's been suggested that children in England, Scotland and Wales may be able to make a "phased return" to schools, with only certain year groups attending.

There would likely be special measures to keep pupils and teachers safe, for example limiting class sizes, groups of pupils attending on different days, redesigned classrooms and staggered break times to keep contact to a minimum.

How long will home learning go on for?

Last week a group representing teachers said they didn't want schools to return until the NHS 'contact tracing' app was fully up and running.

Reports suggest primary schools and pupils in Years 10 and 12 of secondary school could be the first back in the classroom.

In Northern Ireland Minister for Education, Peter Weir has said there is "no planned date for the reopening of schools", with schools in the Republic of Ireland staying shut until September.

Seeing friends and family

The UK's chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, has warned close contact with vulnerable family members - the elderly and those with existing health problems - may pose a risk to them.

Lots of us have been celebrating special occasions like birthdays using video calls

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he hoped the question of grandparents and children being reunited could be resolved "as soon as possible".

The Scottish government has suggested people would only mix with their own household group, but is also looking at whether a small group of friends or relatives could meet in "a group or 'bubble'".

Transport

Even though there's likely to be fewer people using trains, trams and buses, keeping passengers apart will be difficult.

Carriages on the the Glasgow subway were often empty during lockdown, with people staying at home

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says businesses may have to arrange for staff to work different hours to normal, to stop rush-hour crowds.

The Scottish government, meanwhile, has recommended people wear face coverings on public transport.