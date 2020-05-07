Selena Gomez: New cooking show in quarantine

SelenaGomez/instagram

Selena Gomez is going to star in a new quarantine cooking series released later this year.

Gomez may be a huge star, but due to coronavirus she, like many of us, has had to spend more time at home.

And, time spent at home can be put to good use, learning new skills or, in Selena Gomez's case, get better at things like cooking!

Back in March, at the start of the pandemic in the US, the singer was spending a lot of time in her kitchen.

Sharing photos of herself making meals as well as giving out hand washing tips on Instagram.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Coronavirus: Selena Gomez does the #SafeHandsChallenge

Not letting lockdown life get her down, Gomez is now putting her cooking skills to good use by launching a 10-part series on HBO Max this summer.

"I think I've been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I've answered that it would be fun to be a chef." Gomez said, adding that she has no other cooking qualifications other than practising at home.

"Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen," she said.

SelenaGomez/Instagram

In each episode Selena will be joined via video by a different expert chef.

Each chef will help Gomez cook meals from scratch, each from different countries including meal shortcuts when you might not be able to get all the ingredients you need due to lockdown.

HBO says that the show will be unscripted and will feature the singer "as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine".

If you can't wait for the show, but want to help out with making cooking in your house more fun, Selena Gomez has also put together a Spotify cooking playlist.

The playlist is called "Cooking Together: Selena Gomez", and includes "Adore You" by Harry Styles, "Lover" by Taylor Swift, and "Lonely Weekend" by Kacey Musgraves.