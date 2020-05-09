The incredible dog helping its owner on TikTok

During lockdown you might have been following classes on YouTube like Joe Wick's PE lessons or Maddie Moate and Greg Foote's science lessons, but what about the world's fastest growing social media platform?

TikTok has now passed 2 billion subscribers during the lockdown period. The app is normally used for doing dance challenges, lip syncing and pranks, but now lots of creators are using it to help teach you new things, and show off some good deeds.

Meet Jack the service dog! This adorable dog helps his owner when she feels unwell. Jack can detect when his owner is about to have a panic attack, he gives her cuddles when he can sense that she is feeling upset, and even grabs medicine for her. What a doggo!