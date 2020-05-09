During lockdown you might have been following classes on YouTube like Joe Wick's PE lessons or Maddie Moate and Greg Foote's science lessons, but what about the world's fastest growing social media platform?

TikTok has now passed 2 billion subscribers during the lockdown period. The app is normally used for doing dance challenges, lip syncing and pranks, but now lots of creators are using it to help teach you new things, and show off some good deeds.

Arben is a dancer and choreographer, who loves teaching dance classes in his studio. Now, he has turned to live streaming on TikTok, so he can still teach his dance moves whilst at home. He wants to get everyone moving and learning new routines.

Whether it's the latest dance challenge or just a new routine, Arden will be teaching it. He loves the fact it brings together people from all around the world.