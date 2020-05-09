play
Watch Newsround

Get dancing on TikTok

During lockdown you might have been following classes on YouTube like Joe Wick's PE lessons or Maddie Moate and Greg Foote's science lessons, but what about the world's fastest growing social media platform?

TikTok has now passed 2 billion subscribers during the lockdown period. The app is normally used for doing dance challenges, lip syncing and pranks, but now lots of creators are using it to help teach you new things, and show off some good deeds.

Arben is a dancer and choreographer, who loves teaching dance classes in his studio. Now, he has turned to live streaming on TikTok, so he can still teach his dance moves whilst at home. He wants to get everyone moving and learning new routines.

Whether it's the latest dance challenge or just a new routine, Arden will be teaching it. He loves the fact it brings together people from all around the world.

Watch more videos

Video

Get dancing on TikTok

Video

How to take amazing pics of your pet

Video

Young Barrow football fans face anxious wait

Video

Italians play outdoors after seven weeks in lockdown

Video

What does lockdown look like for a Paralympian?

Video

We think these teachers are missing their pupils!

Video

'How I'm keeping in touch with my friends'

Video

Out-of-this-world stargazing tips

Video

Strange News

Video

See what it's like as Norway's kids go back to school

Video

You told us why YOUR grandparents are awesome!

Video

How has coronavirus changed life on a farm?

Video

Kids in Spain: 'We're super-happy we can go out!'

Video

Fancy a video call with a Llama?!

Video

Australia: Life after the bushfires

Video

Your 2.6 challenge videos

Video

Watch this amazing dolphin rescue

Video

My grandad, Captain Tom, is at Number 1 in the UK charts!

Video

Coronavirus: Key workers' children still at school

Video

Check out these young film makers

Video

Dr Ranj answers kids' questions about coronavirus

Video

Elliott: How autism affects my life in lockdown

Video

School's amazing Lego tribute to Captain Tom

Video

Your Planet: The week's big environment stories

Video

'You don't have to be a certain culture to ride a horse'

Video

Paul & Freddy's mental health top tips

Video

Your pets LOVING lockdown

Video

Cub group 'climbed' Mount Everest at home

Video

Write a banger with top tips from Bars and Melody

Video

Meet the boy singing at care homes

Video

What do you do if you have a birthday during lockdown?

Video

Lockdown in France: Ali tells us what life's like in Paris

Video

The schools fighting to save energy

Video

What's it really like having school at home?

Video

'I feel more distant to my friends because of the lockdown'

Video

What's lockdown like for kids in Australia?

Video

What's life like with no school?

Video

Living in lockdown in Madrid

Video

Kids in Germany tell us what homeschooling is like

Video

Italy lockdown: 'Our family works better as a team'

Video

Birds you might see on your one daily walk

Video

Worship during the Coronavirus

Video

100 activity ideas you do indoors during lockdown

Video

Meet the most popular dancing family in the world

Video

Mabel's tips on bossing lockdown

Video

Goals of the century recreated in the garden

Video

Staying safe online: Five top tips

Video

Easter bunny can visit during lockdown, says NZ PM

Video

Coronavirus: We answer your questions about school

Video

What is lockdown like after a month?

Top Stories

Lots of world bank notes

QUIZ: What's the newest currency in the world?

comments
tiktok

People doing good things on TikTok

girl-hiding-behind-book.

UPLOAD: Tell us what you're reading right now

comments
Newsround Home