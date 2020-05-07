play
Watch Newsround

QUIZ: What's the newest currency in the world?

Last updated at 15:42
comments
View Comments
Bank notes of IranGetty Images
These are 100,000 rial banknotes in the country of Iran - sounds like a lot but each note is only worth the same as about £2 in the UK

Imagine if the pound sterling - £ - changed its name. Well, that's what's going to happen to money in the country of Iran.

Iran, which is in the Middle East, calls its currency 'rials' but the value of one rial is so low that everyday items can cost thousands and thousands of rials.

In fact, you could easily become a millionaire in the country but a million rials would only be worth around £20!

So the government in Iran wants to change things to make it easier for people living there. It plans to get rid of four zeros at the end of prices, and rename the currency to 'toman'.

How much a country's money is worth can change for lots of different reasons. So sometimes what used to work for a country in the past, doesn't work as well now.

Iran's not the first place to change its money like this. In 2005, Turkey knocked off six zeros from its currency, the lira. It meant small items didn't have price-tags of millions of lira.

How much do you know about the rest of the world's money? Try our tricky quiz to find out.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

VE coins

VE Day: Royal Mint releases special commemorative £2 coins for 75th anniversary

New-£20-notes-for-England-and Scotland.

Banknotes: Why do Scotland and Northern Ireland have their own money?

twenty.pounds.

New £20 note: All you need to know about the plastic cash

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Cupcake-with-British-flag.

VE Day: What are you doing to celebrate?

comments
49
Full-moon-behind-flowers

Are you ready to see the super flower moon?

comments
23
Boris-Johnson-outside-Downing-Street.

Easing of lockdown rules next week will be "very limited"

comments
26
Newsround Home