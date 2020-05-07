QUIZ: What's the newest currency in the world?

Getty Images These are 100,000 rial banknotes in the country of Iran - sounds like a lot but each note is only worth the same as about £2 in the UK

Imagine if the pound sterling - £ - changed its name. Well, that's what's going to happen to money in the country of Iran.

Iran, which is in the Middle East, calls its currency 'rials' but the value of one rial is so low that everyday items can cost thousands and thousands of rials.

In fact, you could easily become a millionaire in the country but a million rials would only be worth around £20!

So the government in Iran wants to change things to make it easier for people living there. It plans to get rid of four zeros at the end of prices, and rename the currency to 'toman'.

How much a country's money is worth can change for lots of different reasons. So sometimes what used to work for a country in the past, doesn't work as well now.

Iran's not the first place to change its money like this. In 2005, Turkey knocked off six zeros from its currency, the lira. It meant small items didn't have price-tags of millions of lira.

How much do you know about the rest of the world's money? Try our tricky quiz to find out.

