X Æ A-12 and other unusual celebrity baby names

Getty Images Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their new baby to the world on Star Wars Day

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes announced the birth of their son earlier this week.

Many of us love hearing about the birth of celebrity babies, but there's something about this one's extremely unusual name that's got lots of people talking.

That's because the tech entrepreneur and his girlfriend have decided to call their baby X Æ A-12!

Musk revealed his child's incredibly unique name on Twitter, leaving many of his 33.7 million followers pretty confused. Some believe the CEO is simply having a laugh at the public's expense, although he's yet to confirm whether this is true.

Twitter/@elonmusk Elon Musk shared a picture of himself and his new son on social media

What does the name mean and how do you say it?

Lots of people have tried to work out whether the baby's name might actually be code for something else.

Grimes broke down the meaning of her child's name on social media, although her tweet seems to have left some more confused than they were before!

Instagram/@@Grimezsz

It's still not 100% clear how you say the baby's name. However, Musk liked a tweet suggesting it might be pronounced X Ash Archangel.

Which other celebs have given their children unusual names?

Elon Musk and Grimes aren't the only famous parents to give their child a quirky name.

Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B named her first daughter, who was born back in 2018, Kulture Kiari.

Getty Images Kim Kardashian's oldest child is called North

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West are also known for giving their children names that stand out. Their four kids are called North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Getty Images

Singer Beyonce famously tried to trademark her daughter Blue Ivy's unique name. She referred to her oldest child as a 'cultural icon' and wanted to stop a wedding planning business from using the same name for their company.

Getty Images Peter Andre's daughter is called Princess Tiaamii

Other unconventional names include Raddix who is the child of actress Cameron Diaz, Princess Tiaamii Crystal Ether Andre, whose parents are Peter Andre and Katie Price and Banks Violet, whose mum is Lizzie Mcguire star, Hilary Duff.