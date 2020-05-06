play
Nasa teaming up with Tom Cruise to make film in space!

Last updated at 14:31
tom-cruise.Getty Images
Tom Cruise is known for his daring stunts in the Mission Impossible movies

Lots of epic things have happened in space over the years.

People have managed to grow lettuce and flowers you can actually eat, transport slime and there's even been talks of astronauts heading to Mars.

Another extraordinary space mission could be on the cards, and it looks like this one will involve Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The actor, who is known for his action-packed and stunt filled Mission Impossible movies, will be teaming up with space agency Nasa to make the first ever film shot in space!

The movie will be shot on the International Space Station (ISS) according to Nasa's administrator Jim Bridenstine. He revealed the exciting news on Twitter:

tweet.Twitte/@@JimBridenstine
What do we know about the movie?

Not much is known about the project yet and the plot hasn't been revealed, but it has been reported that tech entrepreneur and founder of Tesla Elon Musk could also be a part of the project.

He's yet to confirm anything, but replied to Jim Bridenstine's tweet saying: "Should be a lot of fun!"

