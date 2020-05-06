Archie’s year in pictures as Harry and Meghan celebrate his first birthday

Sussex Royal A video of Archie being read to by his mum has been released on his first birthday

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have released a new video of their son Archie while celebrating his first birthday.

The video shows mum, Meghan reading the story Meghan reading one of Archie's favourite books "Duck! Rabbit!".

Archie is celebrating his first birthday along with his parents while in lockdown in the US city of Los Angeles.

Like millions of other families in the UK and around the world, Harry, Meghan, and Archie are having to stay apart from others because of the coronavirus pandemic, meaning Archie will probably spend the day with just his mum and dad.

Sussex Royal

The family video was released on Save the Children's Instagram account to help raise funds for their coronavirus campaign.

A statement for the family said: "As they celebrate this family moment, the duke and duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children."

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

Lots has happened to Meghan and Harry in the year since Archie was born. They now live in America having decided to leave the Royal Family and becoming financially independent. Having left the UK for Canada, the couple decided to then relocate again to L.A.

Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild and he is seventh in line to the throne.