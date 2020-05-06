VE Day 2020: What are you doing to celebrate?

Getty Images

May 8 is 75 years since VE Day which marked the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.

Big gatherings and celebrations have been cancelled this year because of coronavirus but people are still doing things to mark the historic occasion.

There will be special music, announcements and songs from people's homes instead of big public events.

There will also be a 'toast' to WW2 heroes, which means people having a drink and remembering those who fought in the war.

Tell us what you are doing for VE Day

Getty Images Some people will be making cakes for their VE Day afternoon tea celebrations

Are you getting crafty and making bunting or decorations?

Perhaps you're planning on doing some baking and making an afternoon tea?

Getty Images Union Jack bunting is a traditional decoration

We want to know if you are celebrating, and if, so how.

Tell us in the comments below.