play
Watch Newsround

VE Day 2020: What are you doing to celebrate?

Last updated at 14:28
comments
View Comments
Picture-of-VE-Day-memorabillia.Getty Images

May 8 is 75 years since VE Day which marked the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.

Big gatherings and celebrations have been cancelled this year because of coronavirus but people are still doing things to mark the historic occasion.

There will be special music, announcements and songs from people's homes instead of big public events.

There will also be a 'toast' to WW2 heroes, which means people having a drink and remembering those who fought in the war.

Tell us what you are doing for VE Day
Cupcake-with-British-flag.Getty Images
Some people will be making cakes for their VE Day afternoon tea celebrations

Are you getting crafty and making bunting or decorations?

Perhaps you're planning on doing some baking and making an afternoon tea?

Union-Jack-bunting.Getty Images
Union Jack bunting is a traditional decoration

We want to know if you are celebrating, and if, so how.

Tell us in the comments below.

More like this

crowds-celebrating-VE-day.

VE Day: What is it, when is it and why do we remember?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

zoo-animals.

How are UK zoos managing during lockdown?

comments
14
black-hole.

Could this be Earth's closest black hole?!

comments
1
Harry-Meghan-and-Archie.

Harry and Meghan celebrate Archie's first birthday

comments
1
Newsround Home