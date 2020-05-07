Five top tips for a good night's sleep

Have you been having more vivid dreams than normal? Well, it could be because of the impact lockdown is having on our lives.

We are spending more time at home, less time at school and our days are really different.

This change of routine affects everything, and we're having lots of different emotions - good and bad. That's a lot of new information for our brains to deal with, and so it can affect what we dream. It's normal, considering our circumstances.

Watch sleep expert Stephanie Romiszewski top tips for a good night's sleep and you'll be drifting off to the land of nod in no time!