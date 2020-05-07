What you can do to help stop nightmares

You might be having strange or scary dreams at the moment, which is totally normal.

If this is how you feel write down your nightmare before bed, and then change the ending for something amazing that makes you feel good.

As you go to sleep, start thinking about this new story ending, imagine all the good things, and then start again and imagine it over and over until you fall asleep.

Watch sleep expert Stephanie Romiszewski explain how this useful technique could help control your nightmares!