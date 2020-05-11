How is lockdown affecting your sleep?

Kids are spending more time at home, less time at school and days are really different.

This change of routine affects everything, and people are having lots of different emotions - good and bad.

That's a lot of new information for brains to deal with, and so it can affect dreams. It's normal, considering the circumstances.

Sleep expert Stephanie Romiszewski explains how lockdown is affecting our sleep and why you shouldn't worry if you're having strange dreams at the moment.