Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: DanTDM, Surfaceldn and other celebs tell you why it's ok for boys to cry

It's Mental Health Awareness Week so we spoke to Youtuber DanTDM, TikToker's Surfaceldn, Sebbyjon and Monty Keates and loads of other celebs about why it's important to express your emotions with others.

Whether you're male or female, talking about your feelings is important - especially if those feelings are affecting your mental health.

Watch the video above to hear celebs from the worlds of music, sport and TV talk about why we should ignore the phrase 'boys don't cry' and how opening up helped them improve their mental wellbeing.

Why is it important that people talk about how they're feeling?

Have you heard the phrases, 'boys don't cry' or 'run like a girl' - these might seem harmless but they can make you believe that there is a right and wrong way to behave, think and feel.

Saying that children or boys should 'man up' is linked to quite old fashioned beliefs and actually these are harmful ways to think. These phrases suggest that there is only one way to be a boy - this sort of pressure is unhelpful.

Being brave and strong suggests that showing your feelings is a sign of weakness - busting that myth is important.

The idea that men should be tough, strong and not show their emotions is what we call 'toxic masculinity'. It's 'toxic' because it's harmful: there is no one way to be a man, and thinking that you can't express your feelings can lead to emotional and mental distress.

You need to be brave and strong to express your feelings, sharing that you are worried or upset about something with a friend or a parent can help you realise they have similar feelings. Talking can help you feel better.

When you are physically hurt or feel emotional, crying is a natural way of showing that pain. Don't allow anyone to tell you this is wrong.

Life is full of ups and downs, being upset and sad is normal, learning to recognise these feelings and finding ways to cope is how we develop good mental health.

Top tips for showing your emotions and having good mental health

Your feelings are important - if someone asks you how you are feeling speak up. A conversation can often help you sort out your worries and help you feel able to cope. Bottling up your feelings is like shaking a fizzy drink with the lid on - the liquid will come out really fast if you don't open it carefully. Once you notice these feelings try to let them out slowly, find a trusted friend who will listen. It's good to remember that by talking to a friend you might find they feel the same way as you, talking may not change the way you are feeling but it may help you to feel less alone. Showing your feelings and emotions helps you to feel confident to say how you are feeling this gives you a healthy way of coping with life's challenges. Good mental health is knowing that we all have ups and downs in life. Let your friends know when you are feeling sad. They might be able to help you with some solutions. Good friends really do matter so talking to them at difficult times can help you think about what's on your mind and you will be there to help them too. Remember try not to let other people tell you how to behave, boys do cry, you should be the person you want to be.

If you're worried about mental health, wellbeing or if you have any questions, speak to an adult who you trust. It might be a parent, grandparent, teacher or another relative.

You might wish to speak to your local doctor or you can also ring Childline for free on 0800 11 11. This number does not show up on your phone bill.