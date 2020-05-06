Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe and other celebs read Harry Potter

Getty Images

Harry Potter just read Harry Potter - yep you heard us!

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry in the films, has just recorded himself reading the first chapter of the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

It's part of 'Harry Potter At Home' which has been launched by author J.K. Rowling and Wizarding World (the online home of Harry Potter) to help people during lockdown.

Each week a different celebrity will read a chapter from the first Harry Potter book. Find out who's been confirmed below!

Wizarding World Actor Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander, is a special guest reader

Who are the famous narrators?

There are 17 chapters in total, and apparently there will also be a few surprise guest appearances along the way too!

So far, Wizarding World, has confirmed that actor Stephen Fry, ex-footballer David Beckham, Noma Dumezweni, who played Hermione in the Cursed Child play, as well as Claudia Kim and Eddie Redmayne, who star in the Fantastic Beasts films, will all be reading a chapter.

Wizarding World David Beckham is getting into the Hogwarts spirit with his Gryffindor scarf and fireplace!

J.K. Rowling shared the video on her social media page, saying: "Some very lovely people have done a wonderful thing."

As well as this, Wizarding World are encouraging people to send in their drawings of key scenes from the book, which might be shown on the screen when celebrity readers are speaking.

Who would be your dream celebrity reader? Let us know in the comments below!