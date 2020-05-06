play
Gogglebox: Celebrity USA version is coming to UK - with JoJo Siwa and Meghan Trainor

A celebrity American version of Gogglebox is coming to the UK.

Celebrities like JoJo Siwa, The Voice UK coach Meghan Trainor, Disney star Raven-Symoné and even the co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, will all be gathering around their TVs as part of the show.

Gogglebox is about people coming together and watching the best of TV that week, whilst giving their reactions and thoughts on it.

There have been 15 series of Gogglebox in the UK, as well as celebrity and kid versions called Goggglesprogs.

Little Mix.Getty Images
Little Mix took part in the UK Celebrity Gogglebox

'We're delighted so many famous people love the idea of this show and want to be part of it." said Stephen Lambert, chief executive producer of the show.

'Gogglebox is the constant comfort everyone's loving at the moment and I'm thrilled we're able to offer America's take on it,' said Karl Warner, who is the Controller of E4.

The series, which is called Celebrity Watch Party, in the US, starts on 13 May in the UK, and there are 10 hour-long episodes.

