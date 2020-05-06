Captain Tom Moore gets gold Blue Peter badge!

Captain Tom with his grandchildren Georgia (left) and Benji (right)

Captain Tom Moore has broken two world records, raised millions of pounds for the NHS and now he's got himself a gold Blue Peter badge too!

He was given the special award for all the amazing fundraising he's done - he raised almost £33 million by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

The gold badge is Blue Peter's highest honour and famous people who'd got it before include the Queen and Sir David Attenborough.

Press Association Lindsey said Tom was "a beacon of light"

BP presenter Lindsey was helped by Tom's grandchildren, Benji and Georgia, to surprise him with the badge.

Lindsey said to Tom: "We at Blue Peter think it is brilliant what you have achieved and what you have done over the past couple of weeks, the money and attention you have raised."

Captain Tom replied: "That's absolutely amazing, thank you very much. I am very proud to receive it because I have always been a great follower of Blue Peter - I remember the elephant, which is quite a few years ago now!

(Take a look at these top Blue Peter moments if you want to know about the elephant Captain Tom is talking about).

Watch Captain Tom get his badge on Blue Peter on Thursday, May 7, on CBBC at 5.30pm and on BBC iPlayer.