Coronavirus: Teachers warn of early school return

Teaching unions - groups that represent teachers - have warned against schools opening again too soon because of the coronavirus.

The unions have written to the UK government and health ministers to say opening schools too soon could see coronavirus numbers go up again.

They want measures like the NHS 'contact tracing' app to be fully up and running before teachers and pupils are allowed to return to schools.

They also want to make sure things like social distancing and good hygiene routines are in place to make sure everyone is safe. The unions have also asked for personal protective equipment to be provided if it's needed.

The letter was signed by leaders of 10 teaching unions, including the National Education Union (NEU), which represents most teachers in the UK.

Scotland and Wales have already sketched out plans for a phased return of schools, with England's Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, saying he will take a phased approach too and head teachers will be given plenty of notice before pupils go back.

Dominoes show how social distancing can help

Schools in England, Wales and Northern Ireland closed in the last week of March but it's not yet known when they might reopen.

How would the government decide whether to reopen schools?

The education secretary has said if and when five key things happen in the fight against coronavirus, a date could be set for schools to reopen:

the NHS's ability to cope is fully protected

the daily death rate is dropping

infection rates are falling to manageable levels

there are sufficient supplies of testing and protective equipment

there is no risk of a "second peak" of infections

But it would not be immediate, with schools expecting a further "lead in" time, possibly of weeks.

Parents would also have to be sure it was safe for children to be back in classrooms.