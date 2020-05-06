Lot's of you have been showing your support for key workers in this tough time.

Six year old Isabella thought she would show her support for the bus drivers that are still at work.

It isn't just doctors and nurses still working during lockdown.

People like bus drivers have been working hard making sure people can travel to where they need to be.

Isabella thought this was very important and wanted to show the bus drivers that walk past her house she was cheering them on.

We caught up with her to find out a little more about her drawings.