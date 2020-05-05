play
Watch Newsround

Star Wars: What do we know about the next film?

Last updated at 16:50
comments
View Comments
Taika-WaititiGetty Images

Oscar-winning film-maker Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a brand new Star Wars film to be released in cinemas.

Taika is a well known filmmaker and actor from New Zealand. You probably know some of his work already; he made Thor: Ragnarok, and is now working on the next Thor film, called Thor: Love and Thunder, which should be out next year.

He's even got experience in the Star Wars universe. He directed the series one finale of The Mandalorian - the hit Star Wars series on Disney+.

Taika also likes to be a part of his movies. He played Korg, through motion capture, in Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame. He also voiced the droid IG-11 in The Mandalorian.

Taika won't be writing the new film by himself though - he'll be joined by co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who is from Scotland.

We now know who's making the film but as for its title... that still hasn't been announced!

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

There's lots planned for the future of Star Wars. New series are being made for Disney+ about famous Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, and another character Cassian Andor.

On the big screen, other Star Wars movies currently planned include a trilogy masterminded by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson; and another spin-off created by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

Are you looking forward to more Star Wars stories? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

Cosplayer

May the 4th Be With You: Star Wars Day celebrations

Baby-Yoda.

Baby Yoda: The Disney+ Star Wars character craze

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Classroom-teacher

Teachers warn of coming back to school too early

comments
jamie-johnson

We want YOUR questions for the Jamie Johnson cast

comments
16
white-tailed eagle

Rare white-tailed eagles return to England's skies

comments
2
Newsround Home