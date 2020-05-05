Star Wars: What do we know about the next film?

Getty Images

Oscar-winning film-maker Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a brand new Star Wars film to be released in cinemas.

Taika is a well known filmmaker and actor from New Zealand. You probably know some of his work already; he made Thor: Ragnarok, and is now working on the next Thor film, called Thor: Love and Thunder, which should be out next year.

He's even got experience in the Star Wars universe. He directed the series one finale of The Mandalorian - the hit Star Wars series on Disney+.

Taika also likes to be a part of his movies. He played Korg, through motion capture, in Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Endgame. He also voiced the droid IG-11 in The Mandalorian.

Taika won't be writing the new film by himself though - he'll be joined by co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who is from Scotland.

We now know who's making the film but as for its title... that still hasn't been announced!

There's lots planned for the future of Star Wars. New series are being made for Disney+ about famous Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, and another character Cassian Andor.

On the big screen, other Star Wars movies currently planned include a trilogy masterminded by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson; and another spin-off created by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

