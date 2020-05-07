play
Watch Newsround

Have you spotted wildflowers during lockdown?

Last updated at 05:32
comments
View Comments
Counting wildflowersPlantlife
Which flowers are growing in your garden?

While most of us are at home, wildflowers have had a chance to flourish - which ones have you spotted?

Conservation charity Plantlife says lots of areas that would normally be mowed down or trimmed haven't been during lockdown, and this has meant that wildflowers have had more chances to grow.

They're encouraging people to do the same in their own garden if they have one, by not mowing part of the lawn during May to let wildflowers grow and see what you have during their annual flower count, Every Flower Counts.

While you've been out on your daily walk, which of these flowers have you spotted? And if you've spotted any others tell us in the comments below.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.

More like this

A-bird-in-a-scope

Bird watching: Birds you can see during walks in the UK

Fox

Wildlife during lockdown: What animals have you seen?

cat-sitting-with-toys-books-and-trophies

Rainbow art: We LOVE your 'alternative' rainbows

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

0 comments

Top Stories

Cupcake-with-British-flag.

VE Day: What are you doing to celebrate?

comments
girl-holding-a-hearing-aid

How can you support people with hearing loss?

comments
Matt-edmondson-mollie-king.
play
1:19

Mollie and Matt tell us about this year's Young Audio Awards

Newsround Home