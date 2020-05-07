Have you spotted wildflowers during lockdown?

Plantlife Which flowers are growing in your garden?

While most of us are at home, wildflowers have had a chance to flourish - which ones have you spotted?

Conservation charity Plantlife says lots of areas that would normally be mowed down or trimmed haven't been during lockdown, and this has meant that wildflowers have had more chances to grow.

They're encouraging people to do the same in their own garden if they have one, by not mowing part of the lawn during May to let wildflowers grow and see what you have during their annual flower count, Every Flower Counts.

While you've been out on your daily walk, which of these flowers have you spotted? And if you've spotted any others tell us in the comments below.

