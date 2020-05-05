Coronavirus: Children's activity levels are 'getting worse' says Sport England

Getty Images

The current lockdown means most of us are spending a lot of time indoors, so that means you've had to find creative ways to keep yourself active even while you're at home.

Perhaps you've been getting your sweat on each day exercising along with online fitness coach Joe Wicks, going for daily walks with your family and pet dogs, or having some fun in the garden.

However, Sport England - which provides funding for lots of different sports - have revealed that children's activity levels have actually fallen during the current pandemic at a government meeting held on Tuesday.

During the committee meeting, held by the government's department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), key people in the sporting world discussed how sports has been affected by the coronavirus.

How do children's activity levels compare?

Previously, around two-thirds of children were doing the government's recommended 60 minutes of of activity every day.

Physical activity includes things like running, walking, bike riding, swimming, playing sports like football, netball and basketball and even swinging on equipment in playgrounds or parks.

However, during the lockdown period, activity levels have decreased. Now, 44% of children are either doing no activity or less than half an hour each day according to Sport England.

Why is physical activity important? Getting your body moving is a really important factor when it comes to staying healthy. Physical activity is great for: Getting your heart pumping and working as well as it can

Improving the health and strength of your bones

Helping you to develop new skills

Improving your confidence

What can people do to stay moving?

People aren't able to play sports with their friends, but lots of you have used the power of the internet to help keep active. This includes online sensation Joe Wicks; his fun and interactive videos have attracted millions of people right across the world.

There's also six-year-old Austin from America who's been showing lots of other kids that their time at home doesn't have to be boring!

Dancing is another great way to get moving and it doesn't require a lot of space. Many people have been using their time at home to create dance videos on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and some of Newsround's very own presenters have even gotten in on the action!

People have also been getting active to help raise money for charity. From Captain Tom Moore's incredible fundraising mission, to the 2.6 challenge and the BBC's hike to the moon, physical challenges have proven to be a great way to keep people exercising.

