Lockdown culture: Fortnite virtual concerts and a Shakespeare video game

You might have to stay inside during lockdown - but it doesn't mean you have to miss out on your favourite activities!

You can even still go to gigs - Fortnite has been putting on live streamed gigs - including a huge one to celebrate there being 350 million registered players globally.

Friday's virtual concert was called Party Royale and took place on a new island within the game where players can go to chill out rather than fight.

Artists like Dillon Francis and Steve Aoki performed, but some users complained of sound issues during the show.

The games company says it's putting on these concerts to keep their users engaged - their first show had 12.3 million viewers!

They haven't confirmed how many people joined in the Party Royale yet, but let us know if you did!

Here are some other cool ways technology is changing the way we interact and enjoy ourselves during the lockdown...

Shakespeare - but as a video game?!

You've been to your live gig, and now you want to play a new video game.

Well look no further than the gamers' version of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The makers of Fortnite - Epic Games - have teamed up with The Royal Shakespeare Company to turn the play into a video game.

It'll be available to play online and Epic Games says it's "a new type of storytelling".

What other places can I visit from home?

Getty Images Take a virtual tour of the British Museum.

There are loads of options!

You can still 'visit' your favourite museums, the UK's famous British Museum in London has teamed up with Google Arts & Culture to throw open its virtual doors to visitors.

And if you fancy checking out how animals at the zoo are doing, lots of zoos are posting regular updates of how their residents are getting on.

Also, if your family trip to Disneyland has been put on hold, how about taking a virtual trip around the parks on Google Street View?

Amazing 360 degree cameras were allowed into the parks for the first time recently.

It's not the same thing as going on the rides - we know - but until the parks open back up, it's the next best thing!